SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Pride is responding to a statement from an organization whose parade float request was denied.

The group called “Rescue the Perishing” said it wanted to “affirm the Biblical commands for sexual relations” and apologize for letting younger generations get corrupted while they were kids. The group called Sioux Falls Pride “heterophobic.”

Four years ago, the leader of Rescue the Perishing Paul Dorr was convicted of burning LGBTQ children’s books in Orange City, Iowa.

Sioux Falls Pride responded to these accusations, saying the group’s float request was denied because it contradicts the organization’s mission.

Sioux Falls Pride says the “Rescue the Perishing” group plans to assemble at the parade and festival Saturday. Organizers are asking people to not engage with the group and that if you feel unsafe, report the situation to the private security hired for the event.