Sioux Falls Pride organizers prepare for weekend celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Pride moved their “Pride in the Park” event to Cherapa Place to accommodate the growing number of attendees.

Last year would have been the 20th anniversary of Sioux Falls Pride, but COVID-19 postponed the celebration. Pride plans to honor the milestone this year instead.

This Saturday, pride events will start with Drag story-time at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Phillips Avenue and will lead into the park event by 11 a.m.

The Sunday following pride, Granite City is hosting a brunch where you can get 10-percent off if you come dressed head to toe in your favorite color.