SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”

In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in a way to erase acknowledgment of the existence of the queer community entirely.” You can read the full statement attached below.

The policy states that students cannot “advocate, celebrate, or express” either same-sex attraction or “transgenderism” in a way that would “cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events.”

Sioux Falls Pride admitted private schools are entitled to setting policies in line with their religious beliefs but worries about higher levels of bullying.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls policy says “Bullying, harassment, or threats or acts of violence against any student based on that student’s perceived sex, same-sex attraction, or perceived gender identity, will not be tolerated.”

A parent told KELOLAND News he wants to know more about the new human sexuality policy adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. Pat Starr has a 4th grader and a freshman enrolled in Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools.

He partially read the diocesan policy on “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”

“One thing that this policy has done from Bishop DeGrood has caused a conversation in our home of what’s acceptable, how do we treat our fellow human beings, how do we talk about people, and we’re all made in the image and likeness of God,” Starr said.