SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls 4-year-old was the star of the show Friday night before a basketball game.

Caesyn Hemmer sang the national anthem before Sioux Falls Lutheran’s basketball game against Colman-Egan.

“Last year when the Summer Olympics were on he was really into the Olympics and just taught himself the national anthem during the Olympics. We’ve been singing it daily since,” Caesyn’s mother Amy Hemmer said.

Amy says Caesyn fell in love with singing in front of crowds after he performed his first solo at his church’s Christmas Eve program.

“I cannot stop crying. Yeah, it’s just awesome that he has that confidence and we hope that he never loses that confidence, and we watched the video no less than probably 100 times since Friday night, and I think we cry more every time we watch it,” Amy Hemmer said.

Carter Schmidt: How exciting was it for you to be able to sing the national anthem the other night?

Caesyn Hemmer: Really exciting.

Caesyn also says the national anthem is his favorite song.

You can see the full video of him singing by clicking here.

Photo courtesy M. Felty Photography.