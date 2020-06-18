Sioux Falls prepares to celebrate Juneteenth virtually

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re familiar with Independence Day on July 4th, but there’s also Freedom Day for African Americans that happens Friday. Juneteenth is a date in history considered by many to be only an African American holiday. But it’s now getting more widespread recognition, including in South Dakota, where Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday “Juneteenth Day” in the state.

Juneteenth refers to the day back in 1865 when Union troops in Texas informed the last group of enslaved African Americans that they were finally free. Those slaves didn’t know that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier, freeing all slaves in the South. People in Sioux Falls are preparing to celebrate Juneteenth, and it started with a proclamation signing at City Hall.

Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a proclamation celebrating the historical and social significance of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth to me means a day where we can celebrate with people of color in our community on a very special day,” TenHaken said.

The ongoing protests calling for racial justice and equality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd has placed Juneteenth in the national consciousness

“All the marches that we’ve had today also in our community, all over the country, so it’s a big awareness of what’s going on,” Establishing Sustainable Connections board member Harriet Yocum said.

Juneteenth may still be hazy history for a lot of South Dakotans. Mayor TenHaken admits he didn’t know much about the holiday until he took office.

“I’ll plead ignorance to that until I got in this chair and it was one of the first proclamations I did after I became mayor and learned how it was the true emancipation of slavery,” TenHaken said.

But a once little-known holiday can be a catalyst for progress on racial issues, by reminding everyone that the past helps shape our future.

“And it’s not just an African American holiday, or a people of color holiday, we should all be celebrating our liberties and justice,” Yocum said.

The local non-profit Establishing Sustainable Connections will host a virtual celebration of Juneteenth Friday starting at 10 a.m.