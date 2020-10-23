Sioux Falls postmaster gives update on 2020 election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The election is just 11 days away, but some people have already sent their votes in, including through the mail. It’s been a busy few weeks for postal workers across the country, making sure ballots for the upcoming election make it in on time.

“We’re allowing extra trips and late trips to make sure that we get the mail to the next processing window or delivery unit or plant so it’s not delayed,” Michels said.

One day of the week you might not associate with the mail will be busy, too.

“During election week, we’re doing early collections and extra collections on Sunday and getting them out to the plant, out at the mail processing center, to make sure that we have timely, accurate delivery of all the ballots,” Michels said.

The way ballots are moving through the system has changed too.

“On the processing side, we’re upgrading all ballots to first-class class, and we’re flying any ballots that need to be flown, that normally would go on surface transportation, and in addition we are expanding our operations windows,” Michels said.

And with just one more full week between now and Election Day, it’s only going to get busier. Make sure and visit Your Local Election Headquarters at KELOLAND.com for various resources you can put to use before you cast your ballot.

KELOLAND News is Your Local Election Headquarters; view the special campaign web page for information about both upcoming 2020 elections.