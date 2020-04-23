Sioux Falls postal workers handling higher volume of mail during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Mail has been a vital lifeline for KELOLAND families working and learning at home during the pandemic. The U.S. Postal Service says workers in Sioux Falls have plenty of supplies on hand to safely deliver the mail. But the pandemic is proving to be a heavy lift for carriers in other ways.

Veteran Sioux Falls mail carrier Mark DeBelts makes sure he’s wearing a face mask and gloves whenever he makes a deliver. And that’s just the start of his daily safety ritual.

“And then when I get back to my truck every time I make a round on my loop, I come back and I use hand sanitizer to clean my hands or sometimes I’ll use a Clorox wipe to wipe off my steering wheel,” DeBelts said.

The Sioux Falls Post Office says workers always have a seven-day supply of protective wear and sanitizer available to them. DeBelts is also posting signs at every apartment on his route urging customers to social distance when he drops off their mail.

“Just let us leave the package by the door, then you can open the door when we walk away from you so we can both be helping each other out in that process,” DeBelts said.

As more people stay home during the pandemic they’re ordering more items online from all kinds of shippers; products that need to be delivered to doorsteps by mail carriers. That means more parcels filling their mailbags.

“Whether it’s small or large, all parcels are up in the 20 to 25-percent range,” Sioux Falls Postmaster Larry Michels said.

Michels says the post office is able to keep up with the higher volume. DeBelts says the nice weather is a big help in making sure his deliveries get through during a pandemic.

“Rain, snow, sleet or shine, we’re always there with the mail,” DeBelts said.

The Sioux Falls Post Office is also staggering worker shifts in 15-minute intervals to promote further social distancing.

A crew also steam-cleaned a fleet of 115 mail trucks last week.

You can do your part as well, by cleaning your mailbox at home.