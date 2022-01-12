Sioux Falls population now over 200k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s population grew nine times faster than the national average, and Sioux Falls has hit another milestone.



The city’s population is now estimated at well over 202,000 according to new data released today.

“I’m happy to be here, my kids love it, my wife loves it, it’s an excellent community,” Skyler Mathis said.

Sioux Falls Police officer, Skyler Mathis, moved to Sioux Falls with his family in September from Tucson, Arizona.

He says it’s one of the best decisions they’ve ever made.

“It’s just a community where my kids can go outside and I don’t have to worry about them, my wife feels comfortable going to the store, obviously crime doesn’t have an address it just seems like here, it’s a better community to work for,” Mathis said.

“I’ve been saying it for 20 years, it’s because of everything, it really is,” Planning Projects Coordinator Jeff Schmitt said.

Planning Projects Coordinator for the city, Jeff Schmitt, points to a lot of reasons Sioux Falls is growing faster than expected; the economy, quality of life, safe schools and parks.

“What we have here in Sioux Falls is everything,” Schmitt said.

The growth he says can be seen everywhere with new housing, new businesses and new schools.

Now that Sioux Falls is more than 200,000 people, you might be surprised at how we compare with other larger cities.

“We just passed Tallahassee, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah, Montgomery, Alabama and Little Rock, Arkansas for the size of our community,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt says Sioux Falls sees between 2% to 3% growth every year, even during a time with rising inflation and an ongoing pandemic, so there’s no indication it’ll slow down anytime soon.

That’s why people like Mathis will probably retire here.

“This will be it until the end of my career, no regrets with this,” Mathis said.

Historically, Sioux Falls averages about 4,800 new people every year.

Last year that number grew to well over 6,700.