SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer-like temperatures have kids eager to take the plunge at outdoor pools in Sioux Falls.

All five outdoor pools in Sioux Falls, including Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, are full of water but won’t open until June 2nd.

Parks & Recreation will spend the next week focusing on training.

“The biggest thing is getting every staff person that’s assigned to their pool knowing the emergency procedures that we need to follow in the event we have to call an ambulance,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

When it comes to lifeguards, Pearson says last year was good and this year is better.

“We’re sitting full staffed today and very excited about that, but if you are still thinking that maybe you want to lifeguard yet this summer there’s still opportunities,” Pearson said.

“At this point in time, we’re pretty much charged up for the year,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Brett Kollars said.

Kollars says there were no major mechanical issues this spring, thanks to the work done last fall.

“Work really starts at the close of last season as we winterize the pools, and then as we approach spring power washing, scrubbing them, getting them cleaned up, charging up the water pumps,” Kollars said.

Parks & Rec is also hosting its first-ever aquatics camp starting June 12th, and Pearson says there will be something new every day.

“You can take part in Boga boards, kayaking, paddle boards, learning different strokes, inner tube water polo, so trying to get kids to find different activities that are water based that they may not have had an opportunity to take part in before,” Pearson said.

And that’s what summer is all about.

This summer’s aquatics camp will take place at Terrace Park.

While facilities across Sioux Falls won’t open until June 2nd, the new splash pad at Hayward Park is already available for use following last weekend’s opening ceremony.