Sioux Falls pools announce closing dates for 2021 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has released a staggered list of dates of when the city pools will close for the season.

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool will be the first to close on Sunday, August 8. Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center will close the following Sunday, August 15. Terrace Park will be the last outdoor facility to close on Sunday, September 5.

Terrace Park will change hours of operation to 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, August 23 until it closes on September 5.

While Drake Spring will close on August 15, lap swimming and water walking will continue on weekdays at the facility through Friday, August 20. The Pioneer Spray Park will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. into September, weather permitting.