SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - UPDATED: 12:01 p.m.

The Sioux Falls School District confirmed to KELOLAND News parents are choosing to remove their students from school but classes are going on as normal.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said police have received a lot of tips regarding the threat and he encouraged the public to continue to provide any information.

9:18 a.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is working along with the FBI to identify a person making threats against Roosevelt High School on the website Reddit.

Around 4 a.m., a user posted on the website "Tomorrow I’m going to do a school shooting at lunch. I hate my boss. Kill the student with a gun. Roosevelt high school SHOOTING 11-06-2018."

Officer Sam Clemens said there have been several different posts and the department has received many calls from the public. Police are in contact with the Sioux Falls School District.

Here's the statement the Sioux Falls School District sent to parents:

"The Sioux Falls School District and Sioux Falls Police Department were made aware overnight of an online threat against Roosevelt High School. An investigation of the source of the threats has been conducted and will be ongoing by the Sioux Falls Police Department and their federal supports. We will continually provide updates to you as they become available. The school day will continue as normal and extra police officers will be at Roosevelt this AM. As always, we ask that you continue to report anything out of the ordinary and remember that if you see something, say something, so that school officials and law enforcement professionals can investigate. Our foremost goal is to keep our students and school community safe and we appreciate your support in doing so."

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more updates.