Sioux Falls Police warning about scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning people of a scam that is once again making the rounds.

Officers say they have received a few reports of scammers calling people, saying they are past due on their Xcel Energy accounts.

“One of them ended up getting a reloadable card for $200 and sent payment. The other two people recognized the call was a scam, thankfully they didn’t have any loss,”

Police remind everyone, if you receive a call like this, call Xcel Energy directly to verify if the information is correct.