Sioux Falls Police warning about scam

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning people of a scam that is once again making the rounds.

Officers say they have received a few reports of scammers calling people, saying they are past due on their Xcel Energy accounts.

“One of them ended up getting a reloadable card for $200 and sent payment. The other two people recognized the call was a scam, thankfully they didn’t have any loss,”

Police remind everyone, if you receive a call like this, call Xcel Energy directly to verify if the information is correct.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests