SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are sending out a warning after a scammer stole $150,000 from a Sioux Falls woman.

The victim received a phone call last summer, saying she’d won a large amount of money from Publishers Clearinghouse.

“The scammers basically say you’ve won fill-in-the-blank amount of money, but you have to pay the taxes and fees to get that money,” Officer Sam Clemmens said.

While Publishers Clearinghouse is a legitimate company, police say it’s always a red flag when someone says you need to send money, gift cards or bitcoin before receiving a prize.

Police say it’s one of the most common scams they see.