SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning residents about a phone scam impersonating law enforcement.

According to authorities, there are reports of a scam call in which someone misrepresents themselves as an employee of the Sioux Falls Police Department and asks the caller to contact a number to resolve a “legal issue.”

“The SFPD will never ask citizens to pay fines over the phone or with gift cards,” police said in a Facebook post.

If you’re unsure whether a call is real or not, you can contact police at 605-367-7212 to verify the validity of a call.