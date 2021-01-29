Sioux Falls police warn people to be aware of tax-related scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With tax season starting, Sioux Falls police are warning people to be on the look out for scams. This comes after officers received a report of a scam letter.

The person says the letter looked official from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and had some tax and personal information on it.

“And there was a thing that if there was anything wrong to go to a particular website and she said it was a dot gov website and thought it was legitimate,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Authorities say when the woman typed in the website it sent her to another site, which alerted her that it was a scam.

Police remind people to do your research before giving out personal information.