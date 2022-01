SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say Xcel Energy customers are being targeted by scammers.

Police say so far there have been two reports of men in their 60s receiving a call from someone claiming to be with Xcel Energy.

Both victims were asked to get $500 moneypaks to pay their past due bills.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says companies will never ask customers to pay a bill using a gift card or moneypak.