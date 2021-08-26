Sioux Falls police to host soccer game with members of community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police department is using a game of soccer to better connect with the community.

Police and other community members will play a friendly match with the Kunama and Somali Communities. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th at 8 p.m. at the Yankton Trails Park.

“I looked over the rosters, I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but I think we’re going to lose by a less margin than we did last year (laughs) We’ll measure small victories we’ll take on that,” Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Some of the featured players include Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Minnehaha County States Attorney.