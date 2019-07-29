Sioux Falls Police to hold town hall to address east side gunshot activity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls neighborhood is dealing with a rash of what police are calling gang-related shootings.

The latest report of gunshots was near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue – just blocks from Anne Sullivan Elementary and several blocks from Washington High School. Sioux Falls Police are responding to the rise in reports.

Tuesday night the police department will be holding a town hall meeting to address public concerns and talk about what they’re doing to keep people in the community safe.

Police are dealing with a string of reports on the east side of Sioux Falls involving gunshots.

“Over the last month or so there’s been quite a few different shootings, some of these shootings we’ve seen damage either a house or a car, some of them have just been gunshots that have been heard, what we’ve been able to figure out so far is that we believe most of these shootings are gang related,” Sioux Falls Police, Sam Clemens said.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says by holding the town hall meeting police are hoping they can share what’s going on and also what officers are doing to keep the neighborhood safe.

“We’ve got extra officers that are patrolling that area but certainly there’s way more people than there are officers and so if they see something, hear something, or see something out of the ordinary, maybe they can give us a call and that could be the tip that we need to solve the these shootings,” Clemens said.

Ron Brower has lived in this east side neighborhood for 50 years. While he says for the most part he lives in a quiet area, it’s good to see police taking action.

“There’s always a concern when that stuff happens, but usually if it’s not in your front yard, you don’t worry about it too much and we do have a good police department and they’re there, and they take care of it right away it seems like,” lives on east side of Sioux Falls, Ron Brower said.

One way they’re taking care of it is with this week’s public meeting.

“I think we’ve been really fortunate up to this point, with the number of random gunshots that have happened that we haven’t had any injuries but if it continues it’s just a matter of time so we’re taking this very seriously,” Clemens said.

The town hall starts Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Kenny Anderson Community Center.