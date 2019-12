SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many in KELOLAND prepare to ring in the New Year Tuesday night, Sioux Falls police are reminding everyone to have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve.

They say be sure to delegate a designated driver and to not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

Also, to be sure not ride with anyone who has been drinking.

The department says they will have extra officers out patrolling for the public’s safety.