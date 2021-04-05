Sioux Falls Police to answer your questions with video series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department wants you to know just how much they do.

So they are producing a new video series that takes us inside the department. The series is called “Get to know the Sioux Falls P.D” and it has the full support of Chief Matt Burns. It will be much like the previously released video where the chief answers some of the most frequently asked questions.

“A few questions have come up recently and we are doing our best to answer those. The first that was posted to me was why does the Sioux Falls Police Department limits the information we release on juvenile crimes and what dictates this? Well all reports that are generated by SFPD are considered confidential criminal justice information,” said Burns.

Because of COVID-19, the police department had to suspend its’ Citizens Academy. The Department is looking for ways to keep the momentum going when it comes to creating and maintaining ties to the community. The first video for 2021, which comes out Thursday goes over how people become police officers and what new recruits can expect.

Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn says it covers the entire hiring process. “In the video, the officers talk with HR, we show you how to apply, they also interview one of the new recruit officers as well where she is able to talk about her experience going through the hiring process,” Siebenborn said.

Sergeant Siebenborn says the next video will cover police service dogs and how they help officers and deter crime. The Police Department will produce 6 videos over the next year. The videos will be professionally produced with the help of the City Link crew. They will be posted to the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.