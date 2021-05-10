Sioux Falls Police: Teenager killed in crash when other driver ran red light

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have identified one of the two people who died in a weekend crash.

It happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday at East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue, by Dawley Farm Village. Police say the two people who died were in the same vehicle, which was hit on the driver’s side by another car. Witnesses say the second car ran a red light at a high rate of speed; those who saw the crash estimate the car was going 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit is identified as 17-year-old Javier Velasquez of Brandon. A 20-year-old man in Velasquez’s car also died in the crash. Two passengers were taken to the hospital.

The 23-year-old man driving the car that ran the red light is said to have life-threatening injuries. A passenger in that vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The area was closed to traffic well into the morning as authorities worked the scene.