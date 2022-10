SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a weekend stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Sioux Falls police say they believe the incident started as a fight between two teenagers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say one teen pulled a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old victim in the chest. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

It happened early Sunday morning at an apartment on the west side of the city.

Police are still looking for the suspect.