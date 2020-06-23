Sioux Falls police still searching for missing man, woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesperson for the Sioux falls Police Department says they still don’t have any leads in the search for two missing people.

Nima Sherpa, 48, was last seen on Saturday, June 13.

Authorities say he lives near the Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway and would often walk to the store.

Police are also still looking for Angela Armstrong who has been missing since June 3rd.

Authorities say she may have been driving a dark gray 2017 Chevy Traverse with South Dakota license plate 44ZW44.

If you have seen either of these people, call Sioux Falls police.