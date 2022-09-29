SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls shared a reminder about the importance of locking home and vehicle doors.

In a Twitter video post, police say that over the last couple of weeks, a person has tried to get into several different homes and cars around 85th Street and Western Avenue in the southern part of the city. Video of the suspicious person shows them approaching three doors in the dark and then walking away when they can’t get inside.

Authorities say criminals are looking for easy access so making sure to lock doors helps protect your property. They ask that if you see suspicious behavior, contact police.