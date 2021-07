SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an ATM theft near Sertoma Park.

Police say around 4:05 a.m. Thursday, three suspects ripped apart an ATM machine that was located outside a building.

According to authorities, the suspects made away with an undetermined amount of money, and that there was no money in the area.

There have been other ATM thefts in the area, and police believe they may be connected. A van that was nearby was also stolen to be used in the theft.