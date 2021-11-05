Sioux Falls police searching for suspects in recent car hoppings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people responsible for a recent rash of car hoppings on the south side of the city.

Investigators say the thefts happened between November first and November fourth near the intersection of 90th and Louise. Police say they’ve received several reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“Some folks were able to capture unknown people carrying flashlights, going up to different vehicles and getting into them, looking through them, rifling through them, like the center consoles and stuff,” Sgt. Rob Forster said.

Police say if you’ve had any items stolen from your car in that area recently to give them a call. Authorities are also looking for more surveillance video to help with their investigation.