SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who left his residence.

Authorities say David Charles Primeaux left his residence in the area of West 5th Street and North Marion Road on November 9th and has not been seen since.

David Charles Primeaux

Primeaux is described as Native American, 5’10”. 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.