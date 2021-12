SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Deshanti Clark was last seen this morning when she left home with an older sibling.

We are looking for 12 year old runaway Deshanti Clark. She is considered endangered due to age. She left home with an older sibling this morning. If seen, call 367-7000. /774 pic.twitter.com/jidsLnyXzn — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 9, 2021

Anyone with information on Deshanti’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 605-367-7000.