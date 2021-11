SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Derrick VanDenBosch stand 4’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with white letters on the front. If you see Derrick or know where he may be, you are asked to call police.