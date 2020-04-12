Sioux Falls police searching for endangered man

UPDATE: Police say he has been found safely.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Authorities say they are looking for 29-year-old William Najera. He left a residence on foot Sunday morning, according to the press release. They say Najera was last seen in khaki pants and a tan shirt, which could be considered underdressed for the poor weather conditions.

Najera was last seen in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Western Avenue. If you’ve seen him or have any information on where she could be, you’re asked to contact authorities by calling 911 or 367-7000.