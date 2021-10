UPDATED at 8:58:

Jared has been located safely.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old.

Jared “JJ” Oberg was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, black pants and black and white shoes. He’s described as 5’0″, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

You’re asked to call police if you know about his whereabouts.