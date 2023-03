UPDATED at: 9:58 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say Akot was found and is safe.

Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing 10-year-old.

Sioux Falls Police say Akot Akotkuel was last seen walking northbound near 6th and Cleveland. He was wearing a black coat and brown pants.

You’re asked to call police if you know about his whereabouts.