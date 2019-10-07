Sioux Falls Police search pickup following crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are investigating following a two-vehicle crash in the central part of the city.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Duluth Avenue and 11th Street.

It appears two people were involved in the crash. Authorities towed a car away from the scene. Officers are pulling items out of pickup and searching it.

