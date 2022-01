SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help locating a man who robbed the Shop N Cart on N Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday, January 19.

He allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun and took cash.

The man can be seen in the video below, originally posted on Facebook by the police department.

If you recognize the man you are asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or use the P3 Tips app.