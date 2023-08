SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for an armed robber.

A man walked into the Golden Coin Casino on North Kiwanis Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he pointed a gun at the clerk and got away with cash.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police are working on getting surveillance video of the crime in hopes of identifying the thief.

KELOLAND News will post the video once it’s released.