SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Raylynn Lucespino left her home along Minnesota Ave. Monday night.

Raylynn is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and wears glasses.

If you see Raylynn or have any information, you are asked to call police.