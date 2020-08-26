Sioux Falls police say they won’t show lenience to school zone speeders

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say they won’t be cutting drivers any slack when it comes to obeying traffic laws in school zones. Officers will be out in force starting next week to crack-down on drivers who speed near schools.

Some Sioux Falls drivers may face a bit of a re-learning curve when it comes to entering school zones that were emptied by the pandemic.

“We recognize that with school getting out a couple months early that there’s a lot of you that have been driving by schools and not having to worry about kids. But we would let you know that this is your warning,” Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. said.

A warning that comes with a heavy police presence in school zones for two weeks, starting Monday.

“We’ll be deploying around 6-10 officers per day as well as our standard patrol shifts as well as our school resource officers will be working the areas as well,” Sgt. Travis Olsen of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. said.

Police say they’re confident most people haven’t allowed their safe driving skills to lapse during the pandemic. But the first few days of school always bring out violators.

“I’ve got faith in our citizens, but we do write a number of tickets during these saturations, so it’s been a tough year already, so don’t make it tougher on yourself,” Siebenborn said.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and allow for extra time traveling through school zones which will become more congested with kids who don’t always watch where they’re going.

Police are also reminding drivers, whether they’re behind a school bus, or traveling in the opposite lane, to stop whenever that stop arm goes down.

Sioux Falls police video on school zone enforcement