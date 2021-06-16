Sioux Falls police say man lost thousands in gift card warrant scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is out around $3,000 after falling victim to a scam on Tuesday morning. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police says the victim received a scam call and was told there was a warrant out for their arrest and that they needed to pay or be arrested immediately.

Officials say the victim purchased around $3,000 in pre-paid gift cards and gave the card info to the scammers. The victim then called the police department and were told they did not have a warrant.

Clemens says these scams are not uncommon, and that people who receive them can call the police department to verify the information. “Get the contact name and number of the scammer — the person you’re on the phone with — call [the police], talk to somebody else and don’t use any numbers they give you,” he says.

Clemens says there are no law enforcement agencies that take payment over the phone in terms of gift card or credit card numbers.