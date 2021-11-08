Sioux Falls police say deadly weekend shooting may have been captured on cell phone video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for your help identifying the suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.



It happened at 2:40 Sunday morning in a parking lot on Minnesota Avenue near 16th Street.

The person who was shot and killed was a 37-year-old Sioux Falls man.

The two other men, who were injured, are 26 and 29 years old.

Names have not been released and no one has been arrested yet and that’s why police are asking for the public’s help.

It was a chaotic scene outside of Giliberto’s Mexican restaurant early Sunday morning when police responded to reports of multiple gunshots.

“We had three people who were hit, one of them ended up dying from the injuries, the other two were treated and released,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened and are still searching for the gunman.

They believe there were two different groups of people who knew each other and got into some type of disagreement or fight.

“We had a lot of people outside in the parking lot, different estimations, but it could be around 40 people who were there, obviously there were people outside who saw this take place,” Clemens said.

KELOLAND News stopped back to Giliberto’s Monday afternoon. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day and caters to the late-night bar crowd. No one would do an on-camera interview, but they told me they’ve never had any problems in the past.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from area businesses, but they’re also asking anyone who saw something or maybe recorded the incident on their cell phones to come forward.

“Because there were so many people out there, there’s a good chance somebody saw something, maybe heard conversations taking place either inside the business or outside the business; some of the information we found is a lot of people had their cell phones out and were recording this,” Clemens said.

If you have any information or cell phone video, you are asked to contact police or you can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers 367-7007 or by using the p3 app.