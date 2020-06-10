Sioux Falls police reviewing policies, but mayor doesn’t support defunding the department

Police defunding has become a hot topic across the country in places like Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests and riots.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is in the process of talking about ‘policy reform,’ but doesn’t think defunding the department is the answer to social equality.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has a $42 million budget.

Defunding it, according to Chief of Police Matt Burns, would mean drastic cuts in personnel and an added threat to public safety.

“Well Don, when I hear that term it strikes me as kind of a foreign concept when you talk about the relationship our department has with the citizens of Sioux Falls and this community,” Burns said

Those relationships he says were fostered through programs involving ambassadors, community and school resource officers.

“To go and say we need to defund our police department and a lot of programs and the work we’ve done has proven successful is really an overreaction,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says it’s a conversation that might be gaining momentum in other cities, but not Sioux Falls.

“We have to look at what’s right for Sioux Falls and in Sioux Falls that’s not a solution I’m willing to consider,” TenHaken said.

Chief Burns says his department will be meeting later this week to look at its policies when it comes to arrest protocols and use of force policies.

“I just want to say the men and women of the police department; they live and work in this community, as well, so when they see a national problem and it’s being kind of placed upon all law enforcement, it hurts, it hurts to know a segment of the citizens can look and believe that the work we’ve done here, would be taking a step back that’s there are topics like defunding when we’ve done so much to increase our engagement, to increase our outreach with our citizens because it’s very meaningful to them they take that seriously because its a matter of their oath, a matter of their duty. So we have to be very careful about how we approach these things and how we talk about it because it has an impact,” Burns said.

The police department is authorized 275 officers and needs to fill eight positions, which they’ll be hiring for next month.