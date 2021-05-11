Sioux Falls police respond to multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are responding to a car crash involving multiple vehicles at 6th and Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

Our KELOLAND News photographer is reporting a heavy police presence. They have shut down Cleveland Avenue between 6th Street and Pearl. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

