Sioux Falls police respond to door to door scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- As the weather warms up, police say you need to be cautious of door to door scams.

Sioux Falls police arrested 23-year-old Darren Rice on charges of not having a peddlers permit or a state sales tax license. Officers say he approached a woman Wednesday offering services through Midco.

When the woman called Midco later that day, the company said it doesn't go door to door. When Rice showed up again, she called police.

"If you have a grown up that's knocking on your door, then they need to have some type of permit with them in hand. If they don't, we want people to call police and let us know and we can hopefully find them and make sure they're not ripping anybody off."

Clemens reminds everyone to ask for a peddlers permit and a sales tax license if someone is offering door to door services.

