Sioux Falls police respond to 18 crashes due to snowy conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today many of us got our first taste of winter driving for the season. This morning’s snow and wind made for a slick commute for many people in eastern South Dakota.

Sioux Falls police say they were called to 18 crashes during the morning rush hour. While the snow has let up, the wind and colder temperatures continue to make driving conditions difficult.

Every year law enforcement reminds people to slow down and leave enough space between us and the car in front of you.