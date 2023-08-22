SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A reminder for drivers as the school year gets underway this week in Sioux Falls.

The public schools start classes on Thursday, which means police will be out in force patrolling school zones.

That means you’ll want to watch for the signs and give yourself some extra time on your way to and from work.

“I always get asked, ‘is there like a warm-up period to this or is there any warning?’ Today’s the warning, there is no warm-up period. It will be actively enforced and the cold hard reality is there is no warm-up period if someone strikes a child, or there is no warm-up period for that safety,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said.

Sioux Falls police will have extra patrols over the next several weeks.