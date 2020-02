SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police hope surveillance video from a recent robbery leads to an arrest.

The Get N Go on 57th Street and Marion Road was robbed around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say a man showed a gun, took cash and ran off.

Police say the suspect is a black man, around 5′ 9″, wearing a green and white bandanna and a blue sweatshirt with a black and silver handgun.