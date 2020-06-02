Sioux Falls Police release new photos of possible suspects in Sunday night’s violence, break-ins, and thefts

Two days after thieves and vandals targeted businesses along 41st Street, Sioux Falls Police are making their evidence public.

They’re hoping you can help them track down the people behind Sunday’s violent outbreak near the Empire Mall.

Some of that evidence includes a lot of pictures and surveillance video.

Police released these new images of suspects involved in Sunday night’s violent outbreaks that involved a wide variety of crimes at various stores along 41st Street.

Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

“We have a lot of video from those businesses, different traffic cameras; we’ve been able to get video from that, a lot of different sources we’re getting video from,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

This side by side photo released just today shows the man who police believe is one of the people who looted the Riddle’s Jewelry store.

Here’s another picture of what appears to be a man inside the jewelry store as well.

Police say they’re also getting lots of tips from the public and the Crimestoppers tip line that’s also aiding them in their investigation.

They say one of the things that could complicate or hinder their investigation is if the suspects were wearing masks.

“Certainly it doesn’t make it all that easy, but sometimes people are still able to identify somebody even with a mask on, we’ve seen that before from different crimes where usually it’s robberies, where people have worn masks, but we’ve been able to identify them even with a mask on,” Clemens said.

That’s why they’re hoping someone will recognize these individuals and turn them in to authorities.

“We are making progress on this, we’re getting so much video it’s going to take time to get through all of that, but we are making progress on that,” Clemens said.

If you recognize any of these individuals you’re asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.