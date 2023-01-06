SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released information on a New Year’s Day shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday southwest of Grange Avenue and 26th street.

Police say there were several police at the home when some sort of a fight happened.

Two shots were fired, hitting the victim in the chest.

“He was taken to the hospital. The injuries, I think were described as non-life threatening. I know the detective has since talked to the victim,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

At this point, no arrests have been made and police are still trying to figure out who fired the gun.