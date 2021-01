SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after they were found in a burning vehicle.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the east side of the city around 4 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle that was on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a car filled with smoke.

Authorities broke the window and pulled a person out of the car. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.