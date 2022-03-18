SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is gearing up for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 19.

The parade will begin on Phillips Avenue and South 13th Street at 2 p.m., however crews will begin shutting down the parade route around 1:30 p.m.

Phillips Avenue will be closed between 10th and 11th Streets for the painting of the Shamrock from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

Because the parade has been cancelled for the last two years, the Sioux Falls Police Department says it anticipates this year’s parade to have large crowds. The departments plans to staff accordingly.

At police briefing on Friday, Lt. Andrew Siebenborn had a few reminders for this weekend’s celebration.

Drinking alcohol on public streets and sidewalks in downtown Sioux Falls is not allowed, this includes during the parade and afterwards. Lt. Siebenborn says police officers will be patrolling on-foot to give citations. People who are drinking alcohol in public could receive a citation with a fine of $132.50.

Police also encourage everyone celebrating this weekend to drink responsibly and get a safe ride home.