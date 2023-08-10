SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Police Officer was justified in shooting a man who pointed a gun at the officer on North Duluth Avenue mid-July.

According to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Mary Jackley, the incident was tense as the suspect, out on parole, stole a firearm from a homeowner and pointed the loaded handgun at a responding officer. Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements and body cam and dashboard cam video all indicate that the officer was justified in using lethal force, a report from the DCI says. The suspect, Sean Henry David Kilbourn, received non-life threatening injuries.

On July 13, at about 9:17 p.m., SFPD officers responded to a call of a person burglarizing a vehicle inside a garage. The suspect stole a 9mm handgun and pointed it at the homeowner.

Sean Kilbourn

On July 14, at about 1:00 a.m., three SFPD officers were gathered near an intersection when a man approached the location, suddenly turned and walked the opposite way. Officers told him to stop. He refused and a foot pursuit began through the neighborhood.

The suspect, later identified as Kilbourn, was found lying on the ground next to a shed. Kilbourn raised the loaded handgun at an officer and the officer fired multiple rounds, striking Kilbourn once.

Kilbourn was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated and released. He was arrested on charges of Possession Firearm by a Former Drug Offender and violation of parole.

Blood tests showed THC, amphetamine and meth were in Kilbourn’s system. A bag of Fentanyl was also found at the scene.

Kilbourn firearm by shed | Courtesy South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Kilbourn gun confirmed to be loaded | Courtesy South Dakota Attorney General’s Office

As part of the report, the state released photos of the gun in Kilbourn’s possession during the confrontation.